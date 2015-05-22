Quiet Riot head up AOR 4 line-up

Organisers of the HRH AOR festival in North Wales have announced the first names to join next year’s festival line-up. They include Quiet Riot, Joe Lynn Turner, Tyketto, Gilby Clarke, Dan Reed Network, Russ Ballard and The Quireboys. The show will be Quiet Riot’s only UK performance of the year. Reckless Love and Marvel will play on the HRH Sleaze stage.

HRH AOR 4 and HRH Sleaze will be held at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, North Wales on March 10-13 2106. Tickets can be booked at www.hrhaor.com. All HRH AOR customers will also be able to access the Hammerfest, HRH Doom, HRH Stoner and HRH Trash stages.