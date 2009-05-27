Trending

Q&A: Terry Reid

The man who turned down Zeppelin talked to Classic Rock in 2009 about his live and studio plans

What’s the idea behind these Ronnie Scott’s dates (he did three in June that year)?

They’re a warm-up for Glastonbury, which I’m also doing. I will be singing a mixture of material old and new. And I’m thrilled to say that Max Middleton [Jeff Beck, Kate Bush, Mick Taylor] will be playing keyboards.

**Is there a new album on the way? **

I’ve been working on ideas for one for a while. But the phone never stops ringing. I’m always busy, so it’s all about finding the time.

**How did you get involved in the recent album by former Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid? **

I was once in a band with Matthew Fisher [ex-PH keyboard player] though I didn’t know Keith ’til we worked together. I’ve still not heard the finished album; would you ask Keith to send me one? [Laughs]

**Did you make it over for Zeppelin’s gig at the O2? **

No, but I’d have loved to have seen them getting into the spandex one more time before it ceases to fit [guffaws with laughter]. They’ll kill me for that one. I spoke to some people who did see it and they reckoned it went really well.

**Do you sympathise with Plant’s reluctance to keep the Zeppelin flying? **

He’s right. You can’t make a silk purse out of a pig’s ear. That Robert won five Grammys [with Alison Krauss] confirms there are other things he – and they – can do.

This was published in Classic Rock issue 133.

