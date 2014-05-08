Q&A: Bryan Adams

You can set your watch by Bryan Adams. At a time when most artists of his vintage are disappearing off the radar – and sometimes the rails – in the name of esoteric pet projects, rehab or good old- fashioned laziness, the Canadian rocker sticks to the itinerary he established on breaking through in the mid-80s. That is, one album of well-crafted, heart-on-denim- sleeve mainstream rock, delivered every three years, backed with a whistle-stop tour of stadiums, and sent platinum by his legions of admirers.

What’s the secret to writing lyrics that are romantic without being sleazy?

Well, I’m still working on it. I think the thing is just to write lyrics you can believe; if you don’t believe in the words it’s very hard to sing them. I’m trying to write the truth. It’s true I have a different approach to romance to a band like Mötley Crüe, but I’ll bet you they’re just as pathetically romantic as I am when it comes down to it. Look at Tommy Lee. I mean, he’s a hopeless romantic.

When I was writing 11, I was in the usual Adams state of mind. If you’ve got my earlier records, you’ll know I always touch on the same theme: the connection between two people. It’s still there in my music today.

**Would you be prying if you ask who these songs are about? **

Yeah, you would be, actually.

I once read that your songs are played at more weddings than any other artist.

I wouldn’t know. I don’t go to many weddings.

Was it good to hook up with your old songwriting partner Jim Vallance again for some of the songs on 11?

Yeah, I managed to convince Jim to come out of hiding for a few songs, and I’m really happy about it. We’ve always had a pretty good songwriting rapport. The last songs we wrote together were back in 1991. You tell me if it’s made a difference. I think 11 sounds like an Adams record; and, you know, Jim was a big part of that from the beginning. Anything that makes it sound like that is a good thing.

Your vocals on the record sound throatier than ever.

I’ve always sounded like this. And I actually never lose my voice. A lot of it has to do with touring. I’ve played a lot of gigs, and the more you work your voice, the more it tends to get a thicker sound. I don’t think you could teach someone to sing like this.

I do think, however, that most people can sing, even if they don’t sound like me. You should go down and watch the football crowds at Stamford Bridge [home of Chelsea Football Club] – that proves to me that anybody can sing. It’s not always in tune, but we weren’t talking about tuning.

Why the obsession with Chelsea FC?

It’s just because I live close by and it’s easy to walk to. They’ve always done pretty well. I’ve supported Chelsea since I moved to England – and before that. My first game was in 1985. I haven’t got a box; I’d much rather be down there with everybody else. I used to be in the Matthew Harding stand when I first got my season ticket. Do the fans recognise me? Yeah, but they don’t hassle me. All I get is [cockney accent] “Awight mate?” And if I walked down Oxford Street? Nobody would notice me. This is all by-the-by, because I don’t go out much in London anyway. If you saw my tour schedule you’d understand why.

Why don’t you give yourself a break?

I do give myself a break these days. I can’t tour all the time, so I’ll just schedule 10 shows a month, maybe about 100 shows a year. A lot of bands just go out and tour without a break, but I can’t do that. I work hard, but I don’t like to be out there for long periods. I like to be fresh. I’m pretty jet-lagged today.

**Have you picked up any British mannerisms since moving to London? **

My parents are English, so if there were any mannerisms I would already have picked them up. I consider myself Canadian, but I love Britain and the sense of humour, and that there’s always something going on. Vancouver felt like the end of the earth when I lived there.

**You’ve been in demand as a photographer recently. You’re not planning on quitting music are you? **

Well, no, because you guys at Classic Rock haven’t hired me yet. So I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I’ve actually shot quite a few rock stars though; I did a great shoot with Tommy Lee recently. Like I say, he’s a hopeless romantic and a great laugh.

Your subjects mainly seem to be naked supermodels. How did you convince Kate Moss to strip off?

I just asked her, mate. I just got on with it. The lesson here [with women] is that it’s not about having some sort of gift, it’s just about asking. All you gotta do is ask. You already know you could get a ‘no’. That could be the answer. All you can look forward to is a ‘yes’. And, you know, Kate Moss has always been quite co-operative when it comes to rock’n’rollers.

**You also do a lot of charity work. Aren’t you appalled by the hedonism of many of your fellow rockers? **

I really don’t know what other rock bands do, mate. I wouldn’t even hazard a guess. Each to his own. I don’t think that’s true anyway. I think your impressions of rock musicians might be a little different from the truth. Most of the musicians I know are pretty hard workers.

Do you harbour any secret ambition to beat the 16-week UK singles chart run you had with Everything I Do… back in 1991?

Does that still hold the UK record? I don’t even know. I never set out to do that. That was the flukey thing. You know what? I’ve never even thought about it. I don’t even care, man. I just get on with it. So yeah, I’m hugely successful by accident; I’ve never courted it. I don’t care about chart positions.

