TeamRock's Tracks Of The Week

On the song Trenchtown Rock, Bob Marley sang “one good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain”. We’re pretty sure he’d be singing a very different tune had he heard some of our tracks of the week. Like the first band, for example…

PERIPHERY – The Price Is Wrong

Here’s the first track to be released from the prolific US djent sextet’s fifth album, Periphery III: Select Difficulty. It’s a barrage of unforgiving riffs and brain-hurting time signatures, topped off with Spencer Sotelo’s harsh vocals. The album’s out on July 22 through Sumerian Records, so this is a shoo-in for everyone’s summer soundtrack – if you like music that sounds like it wants to pound your face in.

VINNIE CARUANA – We Don’t Have To Die Alone

If you ignore Dave Grohl for one minute, Vinnie Caruana is one of the busiest men in music at the moment. Not content with fronting The Movieline and I Am The Avalanche, he’s also found time to write and record his solo debut album. We Don’t Have To Die Alone is uplifting and empowering as it is melancholy and beautiful. Shut up, you’re crying.

LETLIVE. – Another Offensive Song

Los Angeles’ self-styled soul punks letlive. have made their most politically-charged and insurrectionary album yet with If I’m The Devil…. Don’t believe us? Then take a listen to this latest track from the forthcoming release – a vitriolic blast of post-hardcore that takes issue with the USA’s current political climate.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – Here I Am

Note to other bands – don’t start a video with an inspirational quote from your own singer. You’re not living, breathing version of Instagram in ripped jeans. But we’ll let it slide this time, as Here I Am is one of the highlights from Asking Alexandria’s new album The Black. Clearly, Denis Stoff has clearly settled into the role of frontman; they’ve moved on from their metalcore days and eased themselves into a nice line in anthems shot through with soaring choruses.

THE MIRROR TRAP – Piranhas

Dundee five-piece The Mirror Trap have basking in the glowing praise from Placebo’s Brian Molko, and it’s easy to hear why. This track, taken from forthcoming second record, Simulations, is a dark, glowering and claustrophobic song that wrestles with the frustrations and trappings of modern living before bursting free in a blast of feral noise. One to play on the way to the supermarket, then.

HESITATION WOUNDS – Bleach

Hesitation Wounds are fronted by Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm and feature Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, Hope Conspiracy guitarist Neeraj Kane and former Trap Them bassist Stephen LaCour. Together, they channel the sum of their other bands to create a monstrously heavy sound that’s part-metal and part-hardcore and will compromise the structural integrity of your home, if played at a ridiculous volume. Just a heads up for you all.

