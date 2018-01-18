New Year Sale: Save up to 63% on magazine subscriptions

If you’re the kind of person whose New Year resolutions included a commitment to read more, here’s the perfect opportunity to make sure that you do: subscribe to one of our stable of magazines, and you’ll save up to 63% on the price you’d pay at the newsagent.

And that’s not all. For UK subscribers, a hearty thwack on the doormat every month will announce the arrival of your magazine before it’s available in the shops. International customers won’t benefit from this, but they’ll still save money, and get the FREE CD that accompanies each issue.

If you subscribe to one of our rock titles — Classic Rock, Metal Hammer or Prog — you’ll also get access to TeamRock+, which includes to the full Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog online archive, with exclusive audio shows and much more. You’ll also receive a digital subscription to one of those magazines, plus access to all of TeamRock’s digital books.

There’s more. You can also pick up a discount subscription to any of the other magazines published by Future Plc, which include titles devoted to design, gaming, film, technology, field sports and more. These include titles like Guitarist, Total Guitar, Bass Magazine and Future Music.

Don’t delay! Start your subscription today!

Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.