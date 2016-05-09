Mike Zito: It's All About The Allmans

The Allman Brothers Band has played a major role in my life. We listened to At Fillmore East every day for a decade at the guitar shop where I worked. It was Cream, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix… The Allman Brothers. But there was something different about the sound, the dynamics of the band. Gregg’s voice is so silky and honest, he conveyed the stories with conviction and purity. The guitars are among the greatest in recorded history. Two drummers, driving bass, that big organ sound… These guys played together with energy and passion, melody and harmony.

It’s not about one player or one direction, it’s about the band and the song and the interaction musically. These guys studied the blues, learned it from the ground up. The respect they have for those that came before is so inherent in their music.

I have been very honoured over the years to meet Gregg Allman and share the stage with him. I told him how much the music meant to me. He smiled and said: “I know what you mean man, and thank you. I listened to Bobby Bland the same way. I still do.”

From Duane and Dickey to Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, The ABB has never sounded less than amazing, no matter the line-up. I am thankful to have been a witness to their greatness

in my lifetime.

Mike Zito’s weekly show The Blues Podcast is available on iTunes, Podomatic and his website: www.thebluespodcast.com.

It’s not about one player or one direction, it’s about the band and the song and the interaction musically. These guys studied the blues, learned it from the ground up. The respect they have for those that came before is so inherent in their music.

I have been very honoured over the years to meet Gregg Allman and share the stage with him. I told him how much the music meant to me. He smiled and said: “I know what you mean man, and thank you. I listened to Bobby Bland the same way. I still do.”

From Duane and Dickey to Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, The ABB has never sounded less than amazing, no matter the line-up. I am thankful to have been a witness to their greatness in my lifetime.

Mike Zito’s weekly show The Blues Podcast is available on iTunes, Podomatic and his website: www.thebluespodcast.com.