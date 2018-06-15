Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Marilyn Manson, Uriah Heep and more

The 90s has returned with a vengeance in this week's selection of new tunes – we have a cultish throwback from the God of Fuck himself, new music from Chino Moreno and the latest track from Garbage-approved Estrons among our selection. But before all that, as always, it's time to turn our attention to the victorious trio of last week's vote. Considerable congratulations to these three bands, but in particular to IDLES, who won for the second week in a row with 69% of the total vote. Niiiiiice.

Marilyn Manson - Cry Little Sister

If there's a more conceivably goth occurrence than Marilyn Manson covering a song made famous for becoming The Lost Boys theme tune, then we want to hear about it. For now, enjoy this take on Gerard McMahon's 1987 original, given a sleazy, industrial edge ahead of its own inclusion in the new X-Men film soundtrack.

The Struts - Body Talks

Fresh from completing a residency on the Sunset Strip, this glam-tinged rock'n'roll stomper comes from the Derbyshire quartet's upcoming second album, and makes good on their promise of becoming one of the UK's better new rock bands. Frontman Luke Spiller says of the track: “A fully charged blues dance rock anthem that will have you moving across the room and straight onto the dance floor. Complete with some of the best guitars riffs of the past ten years and guess what? This is only the beginning.”

Uriah Heep - Grazed By Heaven

If you're left unsettled by the thought of middle-aged men talking frankly and enthusiastically about sex, then you'll most likely want to look away now, as this rollicking, organ [ahem] -driven slice of classic rock has a deeply NSFW message at its heart. As lyricist Jeff Scott Soto explains: “The song is clearly about sexual tension and desire, very much in the form of Fifty Shades Of Grey, putting oneself at ease with the person who is taking control of the situation and trusting you will be in absolute bliss. Fantasy and lust is the calling card here, it’s quite black and white really. The song is very sexy so naturally called for a sexy lyric.” Crikey.

Estrons - Lilac

Now on to something completely different, Welsh alt.rockers Estrons have released new single Lilac ahead of their tour supporting Garbage on their September tour. Noisy, scratchy, angular and melodic all at the same time, this one's a good contender for track of the summer. Frontwoman Tali Källström says of the track: "We often get things wrong because society leads us to create prejudices on genders; the song is myself reflecting on that. It also celebrates human empathy... this one goes out to anybody who is going through a difficult time and also to all the people out there who have helped me in a crisis. Someone always cares and you can get through it."

Thou - The Changeling Prince

If you like your music horrible, noisy, weird and utterly compelling, this track from Magus – the follow up to Thou's 2014 debut album, Heathen – is the one for you. Chock full of beautiful but down-tuned guitars, sludgy bass and extremely cvlt vocals, the band say this marks a sonic departure from any of the work they've been doing previously.

Boston Manor - Halo

Blackpool-based emo-punks Boston Manor are back with the first single from their upcoming second album, Welcome To The Neighbourhood. Their signature pop-punk has been slowed down and sexed up, replete as this song is with moody electronics and an all together more mature sound. Frontman Henry Cox says of the track: “Halo almost got scrapped and didn’t make the album. It was a totally different song, much slower and moodier. About a month before we went into the studio we reworked it entirely and it morphed into this current incarnation. It’s a song about feeling trapped; being in a vicious cycle and not knowing if there’ll ever be a way out.”

Chino Moreno - Brief Exchange

Deftones mainman Chino Moreno branches out on his own on this track, released in celebration of DC Comics' new graphic novel Dark Knights: Metal. Rockstars releasing songs to launch cool books? This is the sort of behaviour we can get behind. Moreno has long made a big deal of his esoteric influences, from shoegaze to Radiohead and post-rock, so it may come as a surprise to learn this is pretty much straight up Moreno-issue metal, taken directly from the Adrenaline/Around The Fur playbook. Long-term fans, rejoice.

Coltana - Bitter Sweet

Brixton punks Coltana return with this seductive, riff-heavy takedown of modern romance. Frontwoman Cat says of the track: "This is a song about the monotonous yet addictive nature of long term relationships. It describes the struggle between loving someone and enjoying companionship and a desire to be oneself again, independent of partnership."

