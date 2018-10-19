Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Babymetal, Inglorious and more

We've a slew of big hitters for you in today's Tracks Of The Week, with music from Kawaii metal superstars Babymetal, experimental indie legend Thom Yorke and up-and-coming big hitters Inglorious and Greta Van Fleet. But before we give the game away entirely, it's time to look back at the winners of our last TOTW vote. Congrats to the three artists below, particularly to axe-slinging shredder champion Nita Strauss.

Babymetal - Starlight

Babymetal have had quite the day today, what with unleashing this new track AND announcing the departure of Yuimetal all in the space of a couple of hours. This new track makes good on the Kawaii metal promise laid out by Babymetal mark one, all crushing riffs and candy-sweet vocal turns, and ushers them into their next chapter with aplomb.

Inglorious - Where Are You Now?

Where Are You Now? is the first new material from Inglorious’ new album Ride To Nowhere. They might hail from London, but these licks are positively Southern fried – packed with melody, slabs of meaty guitar and an unforgettable chorus, this bodes well for the UK outfit’s third record. "The song is the first track on our album and lyrically is about the break down of a relationship and a bit of an fuck-you song for us", says frontman Nathan James. "I cannot believe we are here releasing a new video/single from our third album already."

Thom Yorke - Hands off the Antarctic

Did you know Thom Yorke has a man-bun now? That aside, this thrumming, foreboding slice of minimal electronica has been released by the Radiohead maestro to back a Greenpeace campaign for an Antarctic sanctuary – and other such measures that might stop us and all our wildlife dying in a pollution-induced inferno in the near future. Good luck with that one, Thom. On the track, he says: "This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That's why we should protect it.”

Greta Van Fleet - You’re The One

Yes, you may have noticed that we're championing this band somewhat here at Louder towers, but it's simply because we're excited that the world's finally taking notice of a decent new band. This is another 70s-soaked, chilled-out throwback to early blues-rock that takes their classic rock heritage and lays it bare for all to see – but as they say, they've got nothing to hide when it comes to their influences. Seriously though, would it kill these kids to record a music video every now and again?

Bitch Falcon - Prime Number

Yeah, they might have a shite name – a fact they address head on, with a glint in their eye, in the video below – but in a world where Spam Javelin is a legitimate band name, there are bigger fish to fry when it comes to that particular gripe. This hefty serving of hard-edged, shoegaze-flecked alt-rock is more than enough to make up for that – trust us, it's absolutely brilliant. Lead singer Lizzie Fitzpatrick says of the track: "It's basically an apology song, for people close to me for being too self-obsessed and narcissistic to the point of pushing them away. It’s a nod to myself trying too hard to be cool and I'm probably better off just being plain ole me."

Savak - Nature Erased

We here at Louder think this band are freaking awesome, combining as they do their queasy, claustrophobic noise-rock with endlessly astute observations on the modern world. "Nature Erased was musically inspired by equal measures of Big Boys, Dead Kennedys and James Chance," says vocalist Sohrab Habibion of this song, and you can certainly see where he's coming from. We'll let him explain the rest: "A bit of nervy guitar work sitting atop an odd-time bass and drum gallop that gets broken up by a droning pulse and a bit of sax squall. Lyrically I wanted to combine elements of our modern jargon ("narrative control," "startup culture") with both corporate language we're bombarded with ("surge-priced ride-share," "wearable tech") and genuine concerns ("private economy," "occupied land"). We live in an era where news about Über's social image issues gets the same airtime as Israeli forces unlawfully killing Palestinian civilians. It's all a bit surreal."

The Survival Code - Take It As It Is

Fans of Biffy Clyro should find plenty to enjoy in the musical output of these London-based alt-rockers, channeling the same fast-paced, emotionally-charged post-hardcore the Scotsmen did in their earlier days. Big riffs collide with infectious hooks and glorious, melancholic harmonies – would you believe there's only two of them?

Bloodbath - Chainsaw Lullaby

Hey, it's October, and that means only one thing: spooky season! Grab a chainsaw, get comfortable and cast your eyes and ears upon this excessively brutal slice of overblown death metal from the genre's premiere supergroup, Bloodbath. Guitarist Anders ‘Blakkheim’ Nystrom says of the track: “I wanted to keep it really simple and uncomplicated whilst retaining an evil groovy drive to make the song engage in headbanging action and sing along exercises. Having started a ‘red’ thread, I then locked in the chainsaw concept as a dual tribute to the Boss HM-2 guitar pedal sound as well as my love for the horror slasher genre and had both the music and lyrics going at the same time. I’ve always been a fan of lyrical paradoxes and the song title was just waiting to happen.”

