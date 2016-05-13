Live Evil fest returns with Pentagram and Girlschool

Live Evil, the festival for true, classic metal connoisseurs, is back for its sixth year of denim-clad, bullet-belted glory, and will be taking over the Dome and Boston Music Rooms in Tufnell Park, London once more this October with what’s looking to be its most thrilling lineup yet.

Having expanded its operations with the first Live Evil Berlin this month, the festival that was founded on Darkthrone guru Fenriz’s Band Of The Week returns to its home base on October 7-9, and has managed to snag Washington DC doom legends Pentagram as this year’s main headliners. A band whose trials, glories and drug-induced tribulations have spanned four and a half decades, was documented on the Last Days Here film and whose wild-eyed frontman Bobby Liebling has become one of the most iconic figures in metal, Pentagram return on the Sunday with revered guitarist Victor Griffin back in the fold, paired once again with one of the richest, most experienced-soaked voices in metal. The band’s first ever foray to these shores in 2011 at the Garage, left nary a dry eye in the venue, and their Live Evil set is guaranteed to be both a celebration of the enduring power of doom and a journey through the most remarkable of lives lived close to the edge.

The previous night will be headlined by one of the most memorable acts to have emerged from the NWOBHM era, Girlschool, famed for their top five hit Please Don’t Touch with Motörhead, but a band whose irrepressible power has always translated into thrilling live shows still plugged deeply into heavy metal’s timeless source.

Also announced are relocated Australian black/thrash bruisers Deströyer 666, whose tour with Bölzer last April turned every venue they rampaged through into an orgiastic rite of revelry; more emissaries from the age of NWOBHM in the still fearsome forms of Demon and Millennium; cowbell-toting yet recently progressive denizens of Sweden’s all-conquering retro-rock scene, Horisont; fast-rising, period-observing folk-tinged rockers Wytch Hazel; and Norway’s resurrected classic metal horror buffs Black Magic.

As ever, the infamous Friday pre-show will kick things off in a speedy style with a separately ticketed and messy thrash focused show. As well as all the bands and free after-party’s each night, visitors can enjoy a full metal market and an outside courtyard area with cheap food. And with 12 bands still to be announced, Live Evil is set once more to be the locus point for the most dedicated, delirium-loving and friendliest followers of heavy metal in its most essential form.

Live Evil takes place at The Dome and Boston Music Room, London on October 7-9, 2016, so if heavy metal Manna is your thing, get your earlybird tickets here

And check out the Facebook page here!