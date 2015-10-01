Krysthla premiere Luminosity video

Northamptonshire noisemakers Krysthla have just delivered Metal Hammer a solid slab of heavy metal and allowed us to share it onto the world.

Speaking to Hammer about new track Luminosity, taken from debut album A War Of Souls And Desires, guitarist Neil Hudson gave this deep, cryptic response.

“It’s important to educate our progeny properly in a world where technology and knowledge is so readily available but we are also so easily kept in the dark,” he says. “Future generations carry the burden of the last few decades of greed and corruption on their shoulders. It’s time to shed light upon the darkness.”