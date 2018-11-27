Is this the most spectacular band split ever?

Canadian metal band Witchrot announced their split on Facebook on Sunday, a post which has since gone viral amongst the online metal community.

Witchrot member Peter Turik took to social media to inform fans of his band's decision to take an "extended hiatus" in the most brutal and honest way possible.

"Due to the unfortunate reality of our guitarist fucking my girlfriend of almost 7 years Witchrot will be taking an extended hiatus," the statement begins.

"I however will continue the band in another space and time, being ripe with hate the music is slowly flowing and without a doubt will become the most devastating, torturous music I have ever created. Thanks for the support, stay heavy - Peter

"Also our drummer died..."

According to Alt Press, the drummer is Simon Kou who also drums in Peter's other band Crazy Bones. Turik actually posted a link to his other band's Facebook page hours after the hiatus announcement. No further information has been released about Simon.

Witchrot's band page only has 3,855, but the hiatus announcement has amassed over 7,600 shares at the time of writing.

As you can imagine, Twitter took the announcement super-seriously and didn't poke fun at all...

