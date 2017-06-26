Iron Maiden sax busker regales fans with scorching version of The Trooper

As business plans go, this one is pretty sound. You’re a busker. You scan the local gig listings for the biggest shows. You learn one of the headliner’s most famous tunes, and when the day comes you play outside the venue as the audience departs. They’ve probably been drinking. And you watch the money roll in.

And so it came to pass.

On Friday, Iron Maiden played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on the 11th date of the latest North American leg of their ongoing Book Of Souls tour. And waiting outside as the audience left the arena was a saxophonist armed with a well-rehearsed version of the band’s 1983 classic The Trooper.

And the money rolled in.

It’s helps that the sax player is good, of course. Apparently he performs at the AAC after most events, regaling patrons as they leave Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Starts games.

But here it’s the Maiden Army. Mild curiosity is replaced by willing participation, as the horns get thrown, everyone sings along with the “whoa oh oh oh oh” bits, and the greenbacks drop into an oversized bucket.

We don’t know who you are, sax man. But we salute you.

Iron Maiden setlist, Dallas AAC

If Eternity Should Fail

Speed of Light

Wrathchild

Children of the Damned

Death or Glory

The Red and the Black

The Trooper

Powerslave

The Great Unknown

The Book of Souls

Fear of the Dark

Iron Maiden

