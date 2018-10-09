Trending

In Pictures: London Tattoo Convention 2018

By Metal Hammer  

Relive the sights and the skin of this year's London Tattoo Convention

London Tattoo Convention
(Image: © John Woolford)

The London Tattoo Convention rolled into England's capital once again this year, and the inky hordes of the UK flocked to show off their skin and add more art to their bodies. 

The 2018 convention was the 14th annual celebration of tattoos culture, bringing together some of the biggest names in body art, live music, art exhibits (including an exclusive collab with Gretsch) and some fire-breathing entertainment. Basically if you love alternative culture and brightly coloured skin, this is the place for you.

Check out our exclusive gallery below.

All photos by John Woolford.