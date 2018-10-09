In Pictures: London Tattoo Convention 2018

The London Tattoo Convention rolled into England's capital once again this year, and the inky hordes of the UK flocked to show off their skin and add more art to their bodies.

The 2018 convention was the 14th annual celebration of tattoos culture, bringing together some of the biggest names in body art, live music, art exhibits (including an exclusive collab with Gretsch) and some fire-breathing entertainment. Basically if you love alternative culture and brightly coloured skin, this is the place for you.

Check out our exclusive gallery below.

Image 1 of 18 (Image: © John Woolford) Image 2 of 18 Image 3 of 18 Image 4 of 18 Image 5 of 18 Image 6 of 18 Image 7 of 18 Image 8 of 18 Image 9 of 18 Image 10 of 18 Image 11 of 18 Image 12 of 18 Image 13 of 18 Image 14 of 18 Image 15 of 18 Image 16 of 18 Image 17 of 18 Image 18 of 18

All photos by John Woolford.