Hot New Band: A Trust Unclean

The huge number of wildly technical bands toiling away at metal’s coalface right now may seem daunting to the casual listener, but there are always bands that stand out from the pack.

As showcased on new EP* Reality Relinquished*, A Trust Unclean’s ferociously precise approach to modern brutality packs the kind of punch that marks its creators out as burgeoning heavyweights.

“Some metal acts fail to sufficiently grasp the listener by the testicles,” says vocalist Joe Corcoran. “So creating a sound that hits hard while retaining a certain amount of discipline is definitely one of our main focuses.”

When you play music this aggressive, the chances of hitting the big time are slender at best, but having a formidable work ethic is half the battle. A Trust Unclean have already paid their dues, eating up tarmac across the UK and weathering every possible setback.

“We’ve had no broken bones or contusions so far,” laughs Joe. “Although we do endure occasional string-stabbed fingers, inner thigh chafe from all the squats, back pain from lugging gear and guitar headstock hair entanglement. We’ve been relatively lucky!”

*Reality Relinquished* is out now via iTunes and Bandcamp