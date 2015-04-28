Holy Vision: Ice T At Heavy Montréal 2014 By Randy Blythe

Four months after he gave us the full story behind his passion for photography in our exclusive cover feature (#266, Feb 2015), Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe will be putting his work on display at a special exhibition at the Sacred Gallery NYC in Soho, New York.

D Randall Blythe: Show Me What You’re Made Of will run from May 2 to June 30 and features what Randy describes as a “striking” collection of images he has made during the last few years.

“Lamb of God took a brief hiatus from our hiatus to play the Heavy Montréal festival in Canada [in 2014],” explains Randy of this special shot of Body Count frontman, Ice T.

“The show was nuts, and I saw a lot of old friends and made a few new ones, like this dude. Ice was playing with Body Count and they put on an great show that day. Shoutout to Ernie C and the Triple O.G., as well as the rest of BC. They were all awesome dudes to hang with.”

If you’re in the New York area, make sure you don’t miss Randy’s show. Alternatively, if you wanna see Ice doing what he does best, catch Body Count at Download this June./o:p