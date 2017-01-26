Here's a death metal remix of an anti-Trump protester screaming

It can’t have gone unnoticed to even the most ardent cave-dweller that Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States. In turn, this has made a lot of people very unhappy for a number of reasons, and led to protests in the streets of cities all over America and the rest of the world. Even on the day of Trump’s inauguration, thousands of Americans took to the streets in protest against the billionaire property tycoon and host of The Apprentice becoming the most powerful man in the world.

The footage of the protester below took the Twittersphere by storm within moments of Donald being sworn in. Sitting on the ground close to Capitol Hill, she was filmed shouting “No!” in full, bloodcurdling volume.

Of course, with this being the internet and everyone having too much free time on their hands, this wasn’t the end. Josh Marr, guitarist for Michican metallers Arbiter, made this death metal remix because it’s 2017 and that’s what happens now.

