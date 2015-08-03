H.e.a.t: "We're all about the energy"

H.e.a.t. feature in the current issue of Classic Rock, part of our “Class of 2015”, the musicians proving that the future of rock music is in safe hands. Earlier this year, we travelled to Stockholm, where we interrupted an unexpected dressing room version of Paradise City, and spoke to the band, their friends, and their fans.

“What’s appealing about this music is that it has a lot of energy, and a lot of power,” says frontman Erik Grönwall. “That’s what we focus on: giving a lot of energy to the audience. When we’re writing songs, it should be positive energy. I guess that’s what H.e.a.t. is all about.”

Class Of 2015: H.e.a.t & We Are Harlot