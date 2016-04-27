JB from Grand Magus reveals his favourite Manowar artwork

It’s no secret that Grand Magus frontman is a die-hard Manowar fan, so we asked him about his favourite album art from the power metal legends!

In the below video, Janne “JB” Christoffersson explains why he loves Manowar’s iconic Hail To England artwork over all other sleeves. He says he’s “always loved strong outlines and the comic book style” and the similarities to Conan The Barbarian.

“If you have this on a white t-shirt you’re a happy man,” he concludes, and we’d be strongly inclined to agree.

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, you can read all about JB’s passion for all things Manowar – from their live shows to their lyrics.

Grand Magus’ new album Sword Songs is out May 13, Nuclear Blast.