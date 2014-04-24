Golden Gods 2014: Best Live Act

With the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks looming, it's time to really start thinking about who to vote for. Which is why we've put together a breakdown of each category and nominee – here's your guide to Best Live Act.

The Dillinger Escape Plan

No band since The Who has achieved such infamy for their on-stage antics (Mike Patton doesn’t count as a band). They have suffered numerous injuries due to their ‘let’s fuck shit up on stage’ attitude – frontman, Greg Puciato famously took a poo on stage during their 2002 Reading festival set. That set has been rated #96 in Strictly Reading & Leeds’ list of The Top 100 Reading Bands of the 2000’s, not even throwing a bag of crap into the crowd can make this band bad live.

The Prodigy

Born straight out of the 90s UK underground rave scene, The Prodigy have achieved international success and have been appreciated by pretty much every club goer since 1996. The homegrown hardcore ravers have a reputation for their live shows complete with signature electro-punk and strobe lights, it’s the ultimate party. If their live shows inspire half as much decadence and debauchery as the Smack My Bitch Up video, they aren’t to be missed.

Five Finger Death Punch

Named for the classic martial arts move, this band will throw you a five finger death punch right in the feels with their epic form of heavy metal. If you are in the mood for a proper old school hard rock gig, look no further. Ivan Moody’s imposing on-stage presence and charisma could almost rival James Hetfield. Almost.

Killswitch Engage

On of the forerunners of American metalcore, if you like your ears to bleed after a heavy session of loud live music, Killswitch will provide you with plenty of spine-shattering screams and mighty melodies. Last year marked the return of frontman Jesse Leach and his first recording with the band in 12 years with Disarm the Decent and it’s a welcomed return.

Karnivool

While their live shows might not be the anarchic affair you’d expect from the aforementioned four, the Aussie prog-rockers can put on a sonic masterclass. Consistently tight and with live vocal performances that rival anyone you care to mention. Sure there’s no pit to throw down in, but when your senses are met with an aural and visual show of the highest order – where can you go wrong?

Make your voice heard in the Metal Hammer Golden Gods by voting over here. You can even win tickets to see what will be the best gig of the year.

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks, takes place on Monday 16 June at the Indigo2 in London and is hosted by none other than Steel Panther!