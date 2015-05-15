GALLERY: Marilyn Manson live at Rock On The Range 2015

Subheadlining the main stage on the first day of Rock On The Range is the The God Of Fuck himself – Marilyn Manson!

8pm rolls round and suddenly the Mapfre Stadium is at least twice as full as a couple hours previous but the reason is simple – it’s Marilyn fucking Manson. And continuing from the last performance we saw at Soundwave last month, he is on phenomenal form. The new material sounds like it’s been rehearsed for years and the golden and grotesque hits of The Dope Show, Sweet Dreams and Rock Is Dead still hit you like a lead pipe to the head.

And, as ever, Manson live is all about the show. Don’t believe us? Just look:

All photos by Stephanie Cabral