The return of Mike Portnoy, co-founder, drummer, songwriter, producer and all-around creative dynamo of Dream Theater, the world’s biggest and arguably best progressive metal band, has been a long time coming – 14 years, to be precise.

Guitarist John Petrucci, a fellow original member, previews the Grammy-winning US/Canadian group’s 40th-anniversary tour, which includes a date at London’s O2 Arena, and looks further ahead to a brand-new studio album.

In a parallel life where you work as a bookmaker, what odds would you have given on Mike Portnoy returning to Dream Theater in their 40th-anniversary year?

Ha ha. That’s a great question. Not too long ago I would have given very long odds on that. But life is funny that way. Time passes, things change and events unfold. Mike played on my solo record and he toured with me, and I could sense the fans suspecting something might happen. But I must stress that we really were not in that head-space yet. It just happened so quickly and felt right.

For long-term fans invested in the band’s history, it was great to see Mike and singer James LaBrie finally bury the hatchet.

Absolutely, and for me too. There are no reasons why brothers should not be able to resolve any trauma that they’ve been through. At that point [when they reconnected] Mike’s coming back still was not being discussed, and in the ethos of the universe it felt really, really positive to no longer have that sort of negativity in our lives any more.

Given that Mike was a co-producer and co-writer – co- just about everything, in fact – his return must make life a little easier for you personally?

Mike was that person, and when he left a lot of extra responsibility shifted onto me, but I embraced that. Mike has been very understanding that this is not the same band he left. The two of us have a very special relationship, we think so alike. It’s such fun having him back, like having an extra person in your life that’s completely on your wavelength.

Could this signal a reintegration of some very unique features from Mike’s original tenure, such as doing albums in their entirety when the band play a second night at the same venue? Or are you too long in the tooth for that now?

Not at all. Certain things did stop [after he left], but now Mike is back anything is possible. By all means let’s bring back those fun things that were missing and that Mike was a pioneer of – classic albums, differing setlists. All that stuff’s back on the table. As a band we should embrace Mike’s strengths. So let’s see how things unfold.

Without getting carried away by nostalgia, it’s important to remember Dream Theater’s successes of the past 14 years, including the three Grammy nominations, and finally a win in 2022.

As painful as it was to have Mike leave, I pride myself on that period. All of our hard work yielded some incredible milestones. I’m superproud of all the releases and the shows that we put on with those crazy productions. Those things are testament to the individual band members and also to our organisation.

To be clear: this was something that you wanted to do, not that you had to do?

Absolutely. I’m a creative person, I love playing guitar and making music. Mike leaving was a massive blow, but I wasn’t going to let anything stop the continuation of Dream Theater.

How is work going on the band’s next studio record – their sixteenth? Did the sparks fly again from the very first moment?

Well, I’m talking to you from the studio, and yes they did. As soon as all five of us got in the room together. No beat was missed. It was really great.

Dream Theater - Night Terror (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

How long will it be before it’s released?

We’re at a point in the campaign where all of those details will be revealed in the future. Right now I cannot say any more than that [On October 10 the band released a new single, Night Terror , and announced that the album, Parasomnia, will be released in February].

Is it possible that you might play a song or two from it on this European tour?

It really is a matter of timing. If it’s possible for us to release a single before the tour, then obviously we would be very happy to allow people a sneaky peek [laughs].

Have you even considered the setlist yet?

Mike was always the set-list guy, and that was one of the things I was happy to relinquish. He was always so particular about it. Not long after he rejoined, we were out at dinner and I officially handed back that responsibility – “Just take it already!” Mike already has the set-list, so we are ahead of the game on that.

Presumably the upcoming tour is just a taster for a far bigger one that will take place after the album comes out?

I think so. It’s a celebration of forty years of Dream Theater, and not so much on the new record until it’s released and we can properly give that its due in a live sense. Timing-wise it’s cool, we have Mike back in the band, and then with a brand-new album out we get a part two of the whole thing.

Dream Theater play London’s O2 Arena on October 20 before heading to Europe. For dates and tickets, check the Dream Theater website.