After a 13-year run during which California-based duo Deap Vally released four albums, an EP and several singles, it’s time to say goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Troy and drummer Julie Edwards, a duo once described as having the scuzz of the White Stripes and Led Zeppelin’s power.

Why is this Deap Vally’s final UK tour?

Lindsey Troy: We each have two small children, and it’s increasingly difficult to maintain trajectory as an indie band. So Julie is going back to school to become a forensic psychologist. It seemed weird to continue the band without her, so we are doing one last big farewell tour to really make it count.

Julie Edwards: As Kenny Rogers so wisely said, ya gotta know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.

Is it a complete end for Deap Vally?

JE: As a touring band making records, this is it.

LT: We will remain open to collaboration in regard to writing and recording if an opportunity arises. For instance, sometimes we get requests to write songs for movies and videogames.

How do you expect to feel after the cheers for the last song fade?

JE: The reality of it will hit us pretty hard.

LT: There will probably be some tears. The last show is in Bristol. We wanted to wrap things up in the UK, the first place our career as a band really took off.

And what happens next?

LT: We’ll both be excited to return home to our children and give them the attention they deserve. I’m writing my solo record right now.

JE: Very unexpectedly my old friend Solon Bixler and I started a new project called Dosiopath, and we’re actually opening on some of the Deap Vally farewell dates. Then I must complete my prerequisites to enter grad school, and also find a job. Anyone hiring?

In a ‘closing of the circle’-type move, Deap Vally’s final release is an expanded re-recording of the 2013 debut Sistrionix.

LT: I love that we reclaimed our intellectual property and made available a whole collection of songs on vinyl that had been out of print for years. Taking ownership of our masters as a final release is symbolic and powerful.

What do you remember as some of the best moments from your journey?

LT: One: being on Later… With Jools Holland. Two: staying at Wayne Coyne’s house and getting to know him and learn from him for a week while we made a record with the Flaming Lips called Deap Lips. Three: having Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who is one of my musical heroes, produce our second record, Femejism, and getting to work and learn from him during that entire process. And finally, four: this tour.

And low points?

JE: Losing my mind during the pandemic, and quitting Deap Vally for a year during the album cycle of Marriage [2021].

LT: Having to fight tooth and nail on our first record cycle with Island Records to maintain our creative vision.

A little over a decade after you first met, are you still good friends?

LT: Julie and I are very close, like sisters. There’s a special creative bond. We’ve had ups and downs but there’s a lot of love.

What will be Deap Vally’s epitaph?

LT: Women of intention [a reference to the band’s song Woman Of Intention].

Also maybe that Julie and Lindsey should have studied harder and learned to spell?

LT: You’re probably right [laughs].

Deap Vally's final UK tour begins on June 3 in Brighton. Dates and tickets.