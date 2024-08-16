"I’ve spent a few years writing songs with little to no sense of direction, I think I’ve started to find my own sound again." Charlotte Wessels on restarting after Delain, dream collabs and why there are no guilty pleasures

Since her shock departure from Delain back in 2021, symphonic metal star Charlotte Wessels has been working hard on a solo album, The Obsession, an ambitious record that Charlotte says showcases her “creative sweet spot”.

Not only that, but she’s also been making monthly creations for fans and supporters of her Patreon, rescued a very cute dog and released two records via the Tales From Six Feet Under banner. Good grief. We put your questions to Charlotte about the split, finding inspiration in nature and, erm, turtles.

How interested are you in experimenting with genres, and which would be the most unusual one you’d like to try?

Clockworkshrimp, Instagram

“I’m very interested in experimenting with genres. Basically my last two albums consist of songs that vary wildly in genres: pop songs, fully electronic songs, metal songs… I even did a [dance subgenre] hardstyle track! I’ve spent a few years writing songs with little to no sense of direction, and I think I’ve started to find my own sound again. I’m in my creative sweet spot, but I’d love to do something classical or neoclassical.”

Pick one person to: record a song, have a coffee, go on holiday with.

Jessica Lleonart, Facebook

“Ooh! I’d love to record a song with Trent Reznor, I love his work. For a coffee, I think Amanda Palmer; I love her and The Dresden Dolls. She really inspired me on my entire journey with Patreon and the art of asking for things, so I’d love to thank her. For a holiday I’d pick my partner and this sleepy dog back here. He’s a rescue dog called Legolas but we call him Lego.”

Do you have other talents?

Tonykumar7061, Instagram

“Back in the day I was always hesitating about whether I would go in the direction of visual arts or music, and art is still something that I do every now and then just for relaxation. I love painting but I don’t know whether I would call it a talent! I also love writing, and gardening.”

How do you handle creative blocks?

Babs86, Instagram

“I don’t want to say this out loud, because I feel like I’ll jinx it… but I haven’t had serious creative blocks yet. Especially now I’ve really trained myself so I have to release a song every month for Patreon. It might sound really crude, but if you’re ever stuck, just lower the bar! Don’t think about writing something amazing, just think about writing anything. Then even if it sucks there’ll be a little part that’s nice, and you can polish it and improve it.”

Was it difficult to adapt after leaving Delain?

Skinny_Vamp_Official, Instagram

“Yeah, definitely. It was my life for 16 years, so of course there was that moment of ‘Now what?’ I knew I couldn’t fall into a black hole, I couldn’t dwell on it. I didn’t allow myself to as I didn’t want to let people down. It just took a lot of adaptation, but I’m so glad I had that safety net already of my fans. I don’t think I could have started again otherwise. I feel like I have to reintroduce myself now, the tension and the anticipation is so high. It all feels brand new again.”

What guided you to write a novel for [side-project] Phantasma’s The Deviant Hearts? Would you ever be tempted to write another?

Antonio Olivares Diaz, Facebook

“The idea was to do a concept record. When you think of a concept album, you have to think about what the story is and usually let the music tell that story. It kept growing more and more detailed, so I basically bluffed and said, ‘You know what, I’ll just write a novella for it!’ It was fun and challenging and I might do it again one day.”

When did you first hear about Sophie Lancaster [who inspired Delain song We Are The Others]?

Simon Parrock, Facebook

“We were working on the album [also titled We Are The Others] in Stockholm in 2011, I think. I saw an animated video about her story and it grabbed me. I knew this was the story that we had to tell, because this is what happens when we judge books by their covers. I reached out to the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, because when you’re writing about an actual person who has family and friends grieving her loss, you have to be so sensitive, so I got permission from her family and we’ve worked with the foundation since.”

What’s on your playlist right now?

Evim0204, Instagram

“A lot of Vola! We just announced a tour with them and I’m a big fan. I’m not afraid to admit that I saw that tour announcement and I slid into their DMs like, ‘May I suggest me to support?’ If you don’t ask you don’t get!”

How do you feel when people compare your music to bands like Nightwish, Within Temptation or Lacuna Coil?

Tiago Ferraz, Facebook

“I feel good about it, I love all of those bands! That’s great company to be in and it’s an accurate description. Anything is better than just lumping us in as ‘female-fronted metal’, you know? As musicians everyone likes to think, ‘Oh my god, I’m so unique’ but genres and comparisons help people who might be looking for similar things to find you. It’s a good thing.”

What is your relationship with plants and nature, and does it help in your creativity?

Renaud Bongiovanni, Facebook

“I always find inspiration in nature. Sometimes I organise little writing camps for myself – I’ll go somewhere in a cabin in the woods. I’m so much happier when the sun is out, and when I can plant my little seedlings.”

Hammer: Has it helped with your mental health at all?

“Yes! A few years ago I was in therapy and taking SSRIs [Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, a commonly prescribed antidepressant]. I was learning about how certain connections in your brain have to regrow. I was very frustrated because I wanted progress to be faster, and at the same time I had these little plant cuttings and I was trying to regrow their roots in water. I visualised my own process mirrored to the little cuttings, and now they’re fully grown plants. It’s hope, it’s patience, it’s beauty.”

Who are your biggest influences outside of metal?

Simon Edward McMurdo, Facebook

“I love Sia, her voice gives me instant comfort. Florence And The Machine, Kate Bush, Tori Amos – my girls!”

Was The Exorcism video inspired by Epica’s visuals? Will you collaborate with Simone Simons again?

Baryn Abrahadabra-Vettel, Facebook

“In a way it was, because we wore amazing wigs for the Sirens - Of Blood And Water video we collaborated on, and I wore the same model in a different colour for The Exorcism. Simone sings on a song called Dopamine on the new album. I originally released a version of it online and Simone messaged me saying it was her favourite song, so I asked her to sing on it for the album!”

What was the most challenging and most rewarding aspect of filming The Exorcism music video?

Nivi Morales, Facebook

“I always tell myself I’m going to do it differently, but somehow whenever we record a video I end up wearing something super-uncomfortable and end up being super-cold. I had to lay on the floor with my bare back. The outfit was stunning but it was slightly too tight on me, so the next day I had scabs on my collarbones from how it was digging into my skin.”

What was it like posing for Tim Tronckoe’s portraits book?

Bindi Eyre, Facebook

“It was wonderful. He worked on The Exorcism video too, and the portraits book set the wheels in motion for that. He had so many ideas and I love it. He’s very encouraging and enthusiastic and always an optimistic creative presence.”

Do you like turtles?

Larue Joseph, Facebook

“I love all animals! Yes to turtles, with their shells, having your own house with you all the time? How wonderful! As well as my dog, I have two crows that follow me on my walks – having a crow army would be my dream. I feed them every so often and it’s working!”

Are you nervous to go back on tour with a full band for the first time since the end of Delain?

Eric Jacques, Facebook

“Sort of?! I only just realised how long it’s been since we’ve done a full tour, and this is an intense tour; there’s a run of 10 shows without a day off and I’m not getting any younger! I’m always super-careful on tour – I don’t drink, I eat healthy. I try to get as much sleep as possible, but I’m mostly just really excited to go on tour with the boys again.”

What guilty pleasures have you got in your music collection?

Eddie Sinner, Facebook

“I don’t have any! I’ll never be ashamed of my Spice Girls album or anything like that. No guilty pleasures – only true pleasures.”

The Obsession is out September 20 via Napalm. Charlotte Wessels tours the UK from November 22.