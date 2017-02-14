Buffalo Summer and the beauty of brass

There might not be an obvious connection between Aussie legends The Saints, San Diego’s finest greaseball punks Rocket From The Crypt, and South Wales’ classic rockers Buffalo Summer, but the latter’s new single and video should clear things up.

They’ve added horns. And, just like those other bands, they’ve discovered that adding a layer of fiery brass can bring new dimensions of ferocity and funk to a song that already rocks. The video was filmed live at Germany’s Wacken Festival last year.

How did the idea of adding horns to the band come about?

We are fans of Motown and soul music as well as rock’n’roll, and we wanted that to be reflected in our most recent release, Second Sun. We were lucky enough to have the Wacken Firefighter Horn Band play with us onstage at the festival last year. Not only did they play on our track Little Charles, we also covered Stevie Wonder’s Sign, Sealed, Delivered too. I imagine that’s the first time such a song has been played onstage at a metal festival. Boundaries are there to be pushed.

What difference do you think it makes to your sound?

It definitely adds a different flavour to what you would normally associate with a rock record. It bring’s a different sonic element to rock by giving you a much wider palette or soundscape. Also, it’s important to experiment as an artist and try to make every album a little different from the last.

You’re reissuing your first album to help pay for your third. How useful is this kind of pledge campaign to a band like you?

This is the first time we’ve initiated such a campaign. We chose the Indiegogo platform. It’s turned out to be a great way of interacting with fans directly. In an ever changing and challenging industry, it gives you back a little power to work with. The campaign runs until the 7th March but we actually cleared our 100% target in 12 days out of a possible 40.

How will the third album be different to Second Sun?

We always allow the song’s to write themselves organically. I also think the kind of vibe of the album is dictated by what’s going on in our lives at the time. So this album will be snapshot of the last year or so. I think there’s a real edge to this album. Different from the last couple. It’s a dirtier, heavier, bruised and pissed off Buffalo Summer coming your way. As a paradox to that, I would also say it’s far more melodic than it’s predecessors along with a sprinkling of Seattle rain from producer Barrett Martin. We’ve also had a very special guest appearance on the album which we will be announcing closer to it’s release date.

What new bands should we check out from South Wales?

South Wales has always been a hotbed of talent for new bands. Check out Florence Black, Fallen Temples, Suns of Thunder, Estuary Blacks, Marshland Massacre, Texas Flood, Beautiful Strangers and Chapel Row.

What can fans expect from your upcoming tour dates?

Expect us putting it all on the line. We have a headline run of shows in Spain in April, quickly followed by a UK and European tour with the amazing Whiskey Myers in May [dates below].

Buffalo Summer Spanish Tour

Apr 21: The Green Irish Pub. Alcalá de Henares

Apr 22: La Gramola, Murcia

Apr 23: Veneno Stereo, Castellón

Apr 25: La Nube, Bilbao

Apr 26: Los Picos, Lérganes

Apr 27: Sala Impacto, Plasencia

Apr 28: Café La Alquitara, Béjar

Apr 29: Salason, Cangas do Morrazo

Apr 30: El Zagal, Aldeamayor of San Miguel

Buffalo Summer Tour supporting Whiskey Myers

May 17: O2 Academy 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

May 18: O2 ABC, Glasgow, UK

May 20: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

May 21: O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

May 22: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

May 23: Waterfront, Norwich, UK

May 24: Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

May 25: Electric Ballroom, London, UK

May 27: Prinzenbar, Hamburg, Germany

May 28: Privatclub, Berlin, Germany

May 31: Les Etoiles, Paris, France

