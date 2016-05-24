Broken Teeth – Northern hardcore crew keeping the DIY spirit alive

Manchester’s not all parkas and Paul Weller haircuts. The birthplace of Oasis also has a thriving metal scene, and the latest Northern mob to break out of it is Broken Teeth.

“I started going to hardcore gigs when I was about 14,” says frontman Dale Graham. “After school we’d go down to the Academy, and we’d either blag in on the guestlist of some random band, or sneak in. By the time I was 16, there were only about 10 people at shows and there was a massive push on indie music. But hardcore has come back around – it’s bigger now than the crap that was on the scene for so long!”

Broken Teeth are fiercely DIY. Their debut album At Peace Amongst Chaos was recorded using one microphone in bass player Nial Moran’s bedroom and produced by Terror drummer Nick Jett. “I’ve known [Terror] since I was a kid,” says Dale. “They’re like our musical dads!”

A few years of relentless touring helped Broken Teeth grab the attention of Nuclear Blast, but don’t assume they’ll be leaving the hard work to someone else now they’ve got a record deal.

“We’re touring hard this year,” says Dale. “We had three UK shows in April, a European tour in May, then we’re going to California and we’re looking into going to Asia.” Call the dentist, because Broken Teeth are coming at full force.

SOUNDS LIKE:

Old-school hardcore given a new-school kick up the ass.

FOR FANS OF:

Hatebreed, Sick Of It All, Your Demise

LISTEN TO:

Stomp 2 Dust