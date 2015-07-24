Bernie Marsden: Americans love British blues guitarists

Bernie Marsdren has spoken to TeamRock in the build-up to this weekend’s Ramblin’ Man Fair. In our exclusive video, he talks about the other acts on the blues stage, why he’ll be playing some Whitesnake hits, the first festival he ever went to, the strange story of Blue Oyster Cult’s Monsters Of Rock fury, and how British guitarists are viewed by their American counterparts.

“I know a lot of people who play blues,” says Bernie. “And the Americans always say to me, ‘we love the way you British guys play.’ There is a difference, but I don’t know what it is. I played with Warren Haynes only a few weeks ago with Gov’t Mule, and he said the same thing.”

Bernie Marsden plays Ramblin’ Man Fair on Sunday. He headlines the Blues Stage at 7.45pm. Tickets are on sale now.