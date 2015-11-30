2015 – The Burning Questions: Why did Nugent badmouth Cecil The Lion?

The Nuge, Keef, Cov, Slash and more… the bigmouths strike again!

“The whole story is a lie. It was a wild lion from a ‘park’ where hunting is legal and essential.”

– No sympathy for Cecil The Lion from Ted Nugent

“I think it might be fun at some point to try and do that. Never say never.”

– Slash on the inevitable Guns N’ Roses reunion

“Metal? Millions are in love with Metallica and Black Sabbath. I thought they were great jokes.”

– Saucer of milk for Keith Richards

“How fucking dare you criticise me, dude. Fuck off to your bedroom.”

– David Coverdale socks it to the haters

“Bend over, relax and hold on to something solid, because here comes Donald Trump 2016. And when he puts it in, you’ll know who your daddy is.”

– Henry Rollins – no fan of Donald Trump

“I thought my family was involved in ISIS and that millions of dollars had been taken from me to support terrorism. I was out of my mind.

– It’s a good job Creed’s Scott Stapp has stopped drinking

“Insufferable people. Retards.”

– Tool’s Maynard James Keenan – no fan of, er, his band’s own fans

“People need to understand that ninety per cent of Montage Of Heck is bullshit.”

– Melvins’ Buzz Osbourne was unimpressed with the Kurt Cobain doc