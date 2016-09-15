1966-70 Was The Greatest Time For Music And These Records Prove It

The 60s. If you can remember them you weren’t really there. Lucky then, that the 60s generation took notes and won’t shut up about it. With all the modesty of a pissed-up posse of English football fans, the Baby Boomers are only too happy to talk about ’66 and all that. (“They think it’s all over – it isn’t now. And we’ll probably have to put up with it for quite a while yet…”)

The latest reminder of how they changed the world is ‘You Say You Want A Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966-1970’, the major new exhibition at London’s V&A museum that runs from now until February 2017.

The subtitle ‘Records and Rebels’ says it all. For while the exhibition explores the social change of the era – the protest movements, civil unrest, alternative lifestyles and drug use – in some ways the most astonishing thing about the period is the soundtrack.

Because we know they changed the world. They liberated women, marched on Washington, put civil rights on the map, smoked dope, dropped acid and fought The Man at every turn. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

But what is easy to forget – or to wrongly ascribe to the 70s – is the amazing music that accompanied them. That by 1970, rock music had in many ways run its course: heavy rock, metal, punk, folk-rock, country-rock, psychedelia, electronica – it had all been done.

Scattered throughout the exhibition – on the walls, around door arches, and in record bins, are almost 200 albums on loan from the John Peel Collection. Peel was the establishment’s voice of the underground during this period, first on Radio London and then BBC Radio 1 from 1967, with shows like Top Gear, Night Ride and The Perfumed Garden routinely giving new music from the likes of Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix and the Faces their first plays.

One of the messages of the exhibition is that change is possible – that we could have a revolution of our own. But to see these randomly chosen albums from this five-year period (1966-70) has the opposite effect: it makes you understand why all new music is doomed. We can’t compete with the late 60s so we might as well stop trying.

Listen to our Spotify playlist, scroll through these albums and ask yourself: how will the next five years of rock be remembered in 50 years time? What will they have at an exhibition of the 2010s to compete with Woodstock, the underground press and flower power?

Glastonbury, Facebook and Superdry, that’s what.

RECORDS ON LOAN TO THE V&A EXHIBITION FROM THE JOHN PEEL ARCHIVE

The full list of records from the Peel Archive on show at the V&A:

Love Chronicles - Al Stewart

Bells - Albert Ayler

Universal Conciousness - Alice Coltrane

Phallus De - Amon Duul

I Never Loved A Man The Way I Loved You - Aretha Franklin

Smiley Smile - The Beach Boys

Revolver - The Beatles

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band - The Beatles

White Album - The Beatles

Abbey Road - The Beatles

Let It Be (Box Set) - The Beatles

Jack Orion - Bert Jansch

Big Brother and The Holding Company - Big Brother and The Holding Company

Cheap Thrills - Big Brother and The Holding Company

Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath

Sacrifice - Black Widow

We Are Ever So Clean - Blossom Toes

The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan - Bob Dylan

The Times They Are A-Changin - Bob Dylan

Bringing it All Back Home - Bob Dylan

Blonde on Blonde - Bob Dylan

Gorilla - Bonzo Dog Doo/Dah Band

Doughnut in Granny’s Greenhouse - Bonzo Dog Doo/Dah Band

JouJouka - Brian Jones Presents the Pipes of Pan

Buffalo Springfield - Buffalo Springfield

Again - Buffalo Springfield

Living the Blues - Canned Heat

Trout Mask Replica - Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

I Feel Like I’m Fixin to Die - Country Joe & The Fish

Fresh Cream - Cream

Disraeli Gears - Cream

Green River - Credence Clearwater Revival

Crosby, Stills & Nash - Crosby, Stills & Nash

Déjà vu - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

David Bowie - David Bowie

The Man Who Sold the World - David Bowie

In Rock - Deep Purple

Sunshine Superman - Donovan

Mellow Yellow - Donovan

A Gift from a Flower to a Garden - Donovan

In Memphis - Elvis Presley

Installation at You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966 - 70, V&A, London (Image: © (c) Victoria and Albert Museum, London)

Unhalfbricking - Fairport Convention

Fairport Convention - Fairport Convention

What we did on our Holidays - Fairport Convention

Leige and Lief - Fairport Convention

Music in a Doll’s House - Family

Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac - Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac

Hot Rats - Frank Zappa

Free - Free

Fire & Water - Free

All Things Must Pass - George Harrison

Grateful Dead - The Grateful Dead

Anthem of the Sun - The Grateful Dead

Aoxomoxoa - The Grateful Dead

Live Dead - The Grateful Dead

Workingman’s Dead - The Grateful Dead

American Beauty - The Grateful Dead

In Search of Space - Hawkwind

Be Glad the Song has No Ending - Incredible String Band

Heavy - Iron Butterfly

Chronophagie - Structure Sonores Lasry-Baschet

Say It Loud - James Brown

Live & Lowdown at the Apollo - James Brown

I Got Dem Ol’ Kozmic Blues Again Mama! - Janis Joplin

Pearl - Janis Joplin

Surrealistic Pillow - Jefferson Airplane

Volunteers - Jefferson Airplane

After Bathing at Baxter’s - Jefferson Airplane

This Was - Jethro Tull

Stand Up - Jethro Tull

Jim Kweskin’s America - Jim Kweskin

Are You Experienced? - The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Axis Bold as Love - Jimi Hendrix

Electric Ladyland - The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Band of Gypsies - Jimi Hendrix

David’s Album - Joan Baez

Baptism - Joan Baez

Any Day Now - Joan Baez

The Yellow Princess - John Fahey

The Great San Bernardino Birthday Party and other Excursions - John Fahey

Dance of Death and other Plantation Favourites - John Fahey

You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966 - 70 at the V&A (Image: © (c) Victoria and Albert Museum, London)

Unfinished Music Vol. 2 - John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Plastic Ono Band - John Lennon

Imagine - John Lennon

Side Trips - Kaleidoscope

A Beacon from Mars - Kaleidoscope

Colours - Ken Nordine

In the Court of - King Crimson

Led Zeppelin III - Led Zeppelin

Yes We Can - Lee Dorsey

Love - Love

Da Capo - Love

Forever Changes - Love

What’s Going On? - Marvin Gaye

Kick Out the Jams - MC5

Moby Grape - Moby Grape

Neil Young - Neil Young

Everybody Knows This is Nowhere - Neil Young

After the Goldrush - Neil Young

Bryter Later - Nick Drake

The Marble Index - Nico

All of Us - Nirvana

Otis Blue - Otis Redding

Dictionary of Soul - Otis Redding

I Ain’t Marching Anymore - Phil Ochs

A Saucerful of Secrets - Pink Floyd

Ummagumma - Pink Floyd

The Piper At The Gates of Dawn - Pink Floyd

Procol Harum - Procol Harum

Shine on Brightly - Procol Harum

A Salty Dog - Procol Harum

Quicksilver Messenger Service - Quicksilver Messenger Service

Happy Trails - Quicksilver Messenger Service

Shady Grave - Quicksilver Messenger Service

In Blissful Company - Quintessence

A Sitar Recital - Ravi Shankar

Venus in Cancer - Robbie Basho

The Seal of the Blue Lotus - Robbie Basho

Gasoline Alley - Rod Stewart

The Satanic Majesties - The Rolling Stones

Beggars Banquet - The Rolling Stones

Let It Bleed - The Rolling Stones

Sticky Fingers - The Rolling Stones

Out of Our Heads - The Rolling Stones

Abraxas - Santana

Silver Apples - Silver Apples

Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon and Garfunkel

Bookends - Simon and Garfunkel

Parsley Sage Rosemary Thyme - Simon and Garfunkel

Dance to the Music - Sly & The Family Stone

There’s a Riot Going On - Sly & The Family Stone

Small Faces - Small Faces

Ogden’s Nut Flake Gone - Small Faces

Soft Machine - Soft Machine

The Family that Plays Together - Spirit

Spirit - Spirit

Spooky Two - Spooky Tooth

Sailor - The Steve Miller Band

Children of the Future - The Steve Miller Band

Angels and Demons at Play - Sun Ra

The Madcap Laughs - Syd Barrett

A Rainbow Curved Air - Terry Riley

Easter Everywhere - 13th Floor Elevators

13th Floor Elevators - 13th Floor Elevators

Music from Big Pink - The Band

Pet Sounds - The Beach Boys

Friends - The Beach Boys

Tadpoles - Bonzo Dog Band

East-West - The Butterfield Blues Band

Mr Tambourine Man - The Byrds

Fifth Dimension - The Byrds

The Doors - The Doors

Strange Days - The Doors

Waiting for the Sun - The Doors

Power Plant - The Golden Dawn

The Kinks are The Village Green Preservation Society - The Kinks

Something Else by the Kinks - The Kinks

Arthur - The Kinks

Lola - The Kinks

The Last Poets - The Last Poets

Daydream - Lovin’ Spoonful

Pisces Aquarius Capricorn & Jones Ltd - The Monkees

In Search of The Lost Chord - The Moody Blues

Freak Out - The Mothers of Invention

We’re Only In It for the Money - The Mothers of Invention

S. F. Sorrow - Pretty Things

The Woodstock room at You Say You Want A Revolution? (Image: © (c) Victoria and Albert Museum, London)

The Seeds - The Seeds

A Web of Sound - The Seeds

The Stooges - The Stooges

Funhouse - The Stooges

We Remember Sam Cooke - Diana Ross & The Supremes

Cloud Nine - The Temptations

United States of America - United States of America

White Noise - White Noise

My Generation - The Who

A Quick One - The Who

The Who Sell Out - The Who

Tommy - The Who

Roger the Engineer - Yardbirds

Zodiac Cosmic Sounds - Zodiac Cosmic Sounds

Odyssey and Oracle - The Zombies

The World Of - Them

Alchemy - Third Ear Band

Goodbye and Hello - Tim Buckley

Mr Fantasy - Traffic

John Barleycorn Must Die - Traffic

A Beard of Stars - T Rex

Astral Weeks - Van Morrison

Woodstock Soundtrack - Various

Live at Monterey - Jimi Hendrix / Otis Redding

Zabriskie Point - Various

Easy Rider (Music from the Soundtrack) - Various

The Velvet Underground & Nico - Velvet Underground

You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966-70 is at the V&A Museum, London, from 10 September 2016 – 26 February 2017