10 modern day nu metal bangers you need to hear right now

We’ve been saying this for a while now, but nu metal is back. Sure, scene OGs Korn never went away, while Fred Durst has been rocking an impressive set of hairpieces on Limp Bizkit’s comeback tour, but all the real excitement is happening courtesy of the new generation of bands. Don’t believe us? Here are 10 modern nu metal tracks that prove it’s the most exciting sound of right now…

Tetrarch – I’m Not Right

The lead single from 2021’s excellent Unstable album helped install Tetrarch as commanders-in-chief of the nu metal resurgence. Channelling the likes of Adema, Spineshank and Untouchables-era Korn, it was instant metal club dancefloor fodder.

Spiritbox – Hurt You

While Spiritbox’s debut album, Eternal Blue, was a gorgeous amalgamation of a whole host of influences, second track Hurt You hangs around a riff taken straight out of the Head and Munky playbook, layering it with sumptuous electronics and a djenty underbelly.

Tallah – No One Should Read This

Built off a carefully crafted horror concept and stacked with groove and swagger, 2020’s Matriphagy was a smorgasbord of classic nu metal references. Mudvayne, Coal Chamber and Slipknot loom large on this rager.

Blind Channel – Dark Side

Måneskin may have stolen the headlines at last year’s Eurovision, but nu metal Finns Blind Channel gave a pretty good account of themselves, too – so much so, that this anthemic call to arms has ended up amassing more than 45 million streams on Spotify.

Death Blooms – Life Is Pain

Despite the song title, 2021 was actually pretty good to Death Blooms – they released their debut album to solid reviews and became the first band to play at Castle Donington in two years when they got to open up Download Pilot in June. Not bad at all!

Wargasm – Spit

One of the UK’s fastest-rising rock bands, Wargasm’s mix of bouncy nu metal and snotty riot grrrl punk has seen them nab tour and festival slots all over the joint. Propulsive, danceable breakthrough single Spit remains their finest moment so far.

Nova Twins – Taxi

2020’s Who Are The Girls? was one of that year’s most raved-about debuts, and it’s easy to see why given Nova Twins’ irresistible blend of rock, metal, grime and dance. This bopper mixes funky percussion, sweeping electronics and, of course, big fat riffs.

Rina Sawayama – STFU!

Proving that nu metal’s resurrection has spread well beyond the rock scene, the London-based, genre-splicing alternative pop star utilised turn-of-the-century metal riffs to propel this standout single from her brilliant sophomore record, Sawayama.

Code Orange – Out For Blood

Alright, so nu metal’s influence on Code Orange thus far has been mostly fleeting, but there’s a huge, turn-of-the-century vibe to this industrialised metal club crusher-in-waiting. Yes, it sounds a bit like Powerman 5000. And yes, that’s just fine.

Black Coast – Ache

Nu on the scene (sorry) but making some significant strides in the underground, this British five-piece blend a perfect mixture of Korn, Linkin Park and Deftones and inject it with that extra dose of early-00s angst that was once a mainstream metal staple.