Ringo Starr - Give More Love album review

Ringo – he was in The Beatles, y’know – intended this to be a country album, but he changed his mind and got into full-blown rock mode. Well, almost. And the results are pretty good.

He kicks off with a statement of intent, softwareuiphraseguid=“5bc199a5-4271-489e-b0f5-2b5fe0162316”>We’re On The Road Again, and sounds energised having Paul McCartney by his side, while guitarist Steve Lukather turns in a performance that would certainly wake up the old folks’ home. Macca returns for the nostalgic Show Me The Way, which is a bit gloopy, but Ringo doesn’t sound like he’s phoned-in the sincerity.

Famous names abound: Peter Frampton and his talkbox, Benmont Tench, Dave Stewart – that level of dude. Inevitably they’re not reinventing the wheel, yet it’s still good to hear Ringo’s non-voice (heavily treated), and his drumming skills are undiminished. Back Off Boogaloo and Photograph get reasonable makeovers without troubling the originals, but there are surprises; You Can’t Fight Lightning is played by Alberta Cross and they provide the album’s best moment.