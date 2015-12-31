Psychopunch: Sweet Baby Octane

Punk rock can be dicey these days. We’re still reeling from the pop-punk explosion of the past couple of decades and, truth be told, there’s a swig or two on this album, though it’s strictly of the vintage Queers/New Bomb Turks variety.

Mostly, Sweden’s Psychopunch deliver punk in its classic safety pins ’n’ razor blades form, all slither, spit and cranked-up guitars. Sweet Baby Octane is loaded with pleasantly catchy buzzbombs, like the glam-slammer Turn Up the Radio and the fist-pumping Forever And A Day, featuring a duet with pin-up model Clare Von Stitch.

When You’re Out Of Town is a nice diversion from the endless pummelling, a hook-heavy dose of sugar-sweetened cow-punk. Likewise, Drinking Alone throws in some teary-eyed acoustic guitar and introspective lyrics. But that’s it, really.

Otherwise it’s what you’d expect from these snotty Swedes, a rip-ride of glammy, high-velocity rock’n’roll, perfect for lost weekends and regrettable decisions.