Motörhead: The World Is Ours – Vol 2 Anyplace Crazy As Anywhere Else

For owners of Vol 1, the bad news is that the set-list here is almost identical. The good news: this set’s first CD – the 15-song headline set from the Wacken Open Air on August 6, 2011 – is magnificent.

There’s no question, comparing the modern takes of early material with the originals, that Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee support Lemmy better than any previous Motörhead line-up. What’s also clear is that until the doubters start buying contemporary studio albums, there’ll be more such live sets to preserve Motörhead in their dotage.

The second CD has Wacken encores Ace Of Spades and Overkill, plus six songs from Sonisphere in July 2011, and five recorded at Rock In Rio two months later. But apart from Lemmy’s moving announcement of the death of Würzel at the start of the Soni-section, CD two’s duplication of songs makes it almost superfluous.

On the DVD, however, it all comes to life. For those fans who are still moaning about Vol 1’s black-and-white footage, Vol 2 is full-colour, and it’s great to contrast the daylight Soni-footage with the two night- time headline enormoshows.