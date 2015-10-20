Graveyard: Innocence & Decadence

Graveyard’s music is a time machine. Throwing their songs towards the bygone eras of the 60 and 70s, the result is both authentic and feral.

Think The Jimi Hendrix Experience, lungs full of weed, going hell for leather at the yellowed corners of the 12-bar blues format. Having fluctuated between mellow, creamy blues, heavy Sabbath grooves and politicised grit on previous releases, Innocence & Decadence sees them balancing their discography’s diversity perfectly.

Joakim Nilsson’s blossoming vocal abilities, which are perfectly exhibited on the almost Muddy Waters-like howling-at-the-moon chorus of Far Too Close, spearheads an inspired collection of songs. Magnetic Shunk and Can’t Walk Out manipulate and contort the trad-blues template into a myriad different dimensions. They’re spellbindingly catchy and honey-sweet, sitting alongside the dark, venomous bile of Cause And Defect. As close to perfect as you’ll get this year.