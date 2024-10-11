You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Gorilla Riot have tweaked their sound in recent years, swapping straight-ahead hard rock for “dirty blues”, as they’ve called it.

The Mancunians bring a rugged sense of musicality that doesn’t skimp on texture, and Salvation jumps two-footed into their southern-fried pursuits. Blush swaggers along nicely like an AC/DC-Lynyrd Skynyrd hybrid, and frontman Arjun Bhishma flexes his sonorous vocals on the serene Slaver’s Song.

But while there’s nothing wrong with this rootsy, retro style, once you’ve heard a couple of these comfortably mid-tempo songs you’ve effectively heard them all.

The album does a good job of capturing a distinct style, but more ingenuity (and more riot?) could have shaken things up.