Fish On Friday - Quiet Life album review

The quality of the band members and guests that have joined Belgian prog rockers Fish On Friday for their fourth album is the best indication of the band’s growing status among their fellow travellers.

Bassist Nick Beggs (Steve Hackett, Steven Wilson) has signed up, adding an extra dimension to the rhythm section. Saxophone/flute player Theo Travis (Soft Machine, Robert Fripp, Bill Nelson, Steven Wilson) and guitarist John Mitchell (It Bites, Arena, Lonely Robot) have also contributed.

But it’s the presence of Alan Parsons who produced one track – In The Key Of Silence – that says most about where Fish On Fridays are coming from and where they are heading.

It’s not just the 70s classical prog influence that defines the band’s style, it’s how founder members William Beckers and Frank Van Bogeart have updated and revitalised that style that has attracted such illustrious Brits to their cause.