Enslaved - E album review

Enslaved go rave! Not really. But 2006's fractal backdrops might return when they tour these dreamy shoegaze, pommelling Viking metal and masterful Mastodonish curlicues. New vocalist Håkon Vinje brings a cosmic Killing Joke vibe butE's aces are the primordial, Wardruna-enhanced Feathers Of Eolh and roaring Hiindsiights, featuring the avant-sax of Kjetil Møster. New shoots, esoteric routes.