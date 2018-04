Higham was the engine room of Imelda May’s best albums, and Hell’s Hotel puts his period correct 1950s croon and clickety-clack rockabilly guitar out front. The macabre title track is a scream (like Thriller reimagined by Eddie Cochran), When You Smile and In Summer are radio-playlist hooky – and with Robert Plant locking tonsils on Please Give Me Something, it’s well worth checking in/out.