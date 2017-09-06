Black Sabbath - The End Of The End review

Black Sabbath’s tumultuous, triumphant 50-year journey finally reached its end earlier this year with a bittersweet hometown show at the old Birmingham NEC. The End Of The End, one part concert film, one part documentary, captures that living wake. The big-budget live footage captures the tangible levels of emotion swirling around the band and the audience (anyone who thinks they never need to hear War Pigs again should clock the titanic version here). There’s gold in the off-stage footage: Ozzy blasting a harmonica on a rehearsal room blast through The Wizard, or the band musing on their friendship with estranged drummer Bill Ward.

“Well, chaps, thanks for coming,” Ozzy tells Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler at the death of it all. “Now fuck off.” If they really are dead and gone, this makes a fine headstone.

