Album review: Bryan Adams - Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024

Bryan Adams reinvents his wheels again

By
( )
published
Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024 cover art
(Image: © Bad Records)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Following the format of last year’s triple-live RAH box, 2024 records one-night stands of three albums: peerless 1984 classic Reckless, 1996’s 18 Til I Die and his most recent studio work So Happy It Hurts from 2022.

None get a faithful retread – pointless in a live environment and, besides, Bryan Adams couldn’t stop the crowd joining in throughout Reckless even if he wanted to.

Bryan Adams - 18 Til I Die (Live At The Royal Albert Hall - 2024) - YouTube Bryan Adams - 18 Til I Die (Live At The Royal Albert Hall - 2024) - YouTube
Watch On

In fact, it’s much better to hear the band reshuffle the running order and play out-take numbers Reckless itself and Let Me Down Easy along the way.

The 18 Til I Die material sounds pretty good, but much of So Happy It Hurts pales against the other two discs. Although all three look stunning on the bonus Blu-ray.

Neil Jeffries
Neil Jeffries

Freelance contributor to Classic Rock and several of its offshoots since 2006. In the 1980s he began a 15-year spell working for Kerrang! intially as a cub reviewer and later as Geoff Barton’s deputy and then pouring precious metal into test tubes as editor of its Special Projects division. Has spent quality time with Robert Plant, Keith Richards, Ritchie Blackmore, Rory Gallagher and Gary Moore – and also spent time in a maximum security prison alongside Love/Hate. Loves Rush, Aerosmith and beer. Will work for food.