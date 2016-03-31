Simo in Two Timin' Woman promo

Simo are debuting the video for their track Two Timin’ Woman with TeamRock.
The song features on the Nashville trio’s latest album Let Love Show The Way, which was released in January via Mascot Music.
They previously made the entire album available to stream.
Simo begin a European tour next month.
Simo European tour dates 2016
Apr 03: Paris Maroquinerie, France
Apr 05: York Basement, United Kingdom
Apr 06: Greystones Sheffield, United Kingdom
Apr 07: Barfly Camden, United Kingdom
Apr 09: Paradiso Kleine Zaal Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 11: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands
Apr 12: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium
Apr 14: Turock Essen, Germany
Apr 15: Sankt Pauli The Rock Cafe, Germany