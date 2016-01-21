Resurrection Kings unveil Livin' Out Loud promo

Resurrection Kings have launched a video for their track Livin’ Out Loud.

The song is lifted from the heavy rock supergroup’s upcoming self-titled debut album, released on January 29. The band line-up features former Dio men Vinny Appice and Craig Goldy, alongside ex Lynch Mob singer Chas West and former Dokken bassist Sean McNabb.

Goldy tells Revolver: “The song Livin’ Out Loud is one that I am particularly proud of, because it really is a strong song musically, melodically and lyrically.“I like the mixture of tough, sexy and dark rolled into one song. Plus, it’s one of my favourite riffs that I’ve written.”

The video is the second taken from the upcoming album, with the band having released Path Of Love earlier this month.

Resurrection Kings can be pre-ordered on iTunes.