Former Rainbow singer Graham Bonnet has just told the most disappointing Ozzy Osbourne story ever

By
( )
published

Rock, and indeed, roll

Graham Bonnet and Ozzy Osbourne in 1982 (composite image)
Graham Bonnet and Ozzy Osbourne in 1982 (Image credit: Graham Bonnet: Fin Costello/Redferns | Ozzy: Eddie Sanderson/Getty Images)

Former Rainbow frontman Graham Bonnet has taken to social media to relate a previously unheard Ozzy Osbourne anecdote.

Given Ozzy's history, fans of the Black Sabbath frontman could be forgiven for getting excited. After all, the Prince Of Darkness is the harbinger of chaos, rock's ultimate madman. He's spent time in prison. He's thrown televisions through hotel windows and urinated on historic landmarks. In the animal kingdom alone, he's bitten the heads off bats and doves, shot cats and snorted ants.

But all of this pales into significance [disclaimer: it doesn't] when compared with Bonnet's story, which takes place more than 40 years ago in the company of then-Rainbow keyboardist Don Airey.

"Hey all, Graham here!" exclaims Graham. "Unbelievably, in all my years as a musician, I have never had an opportunity to meet Ozzy Osbourne. Don and I were at our hotel bar with Noddy Holder when Don mentioned that Ozzy was dying to meet me. I said 'Great! What room is he in?'"

This tale is shaping up nicely, isn't it? Graham Bonnet! Don Airey! Noddy Holder from Slade! Ozzy! In a bar! The possibilities are endless!

Don't get too excited.

"It turned out that Ozzy and Sharon were in a completely different hotel," bemoans Bonnet. "And it just never happened."

Oh.

Bonnet goes on to explain that he's wanted to meet Ozzy ever since that fabled night in 1982 ("I think it was ‘82"), before wishing the great man a very happy 76th birthday.

"All the best to our favourite madman!" says Bonnet, concluding this wild ride.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  