What would The Cure sound like if they were black metal?

What do you get if you cross The Cure and Burzum? Curezum, of course!

Taking cues from infamous black metallers Burzum – complete with low quality production and ferocious shrieks –Mort Subite (Megaton Leviathan), Martti Hill (Barrowlands), Billy Anderson (Melvins, Porn, Blessing the Hogs, Deathstench) and Rob Vikernes have harnessed the brooding power of The Cure and covered it in Norwegian frost.

You might not think this is worthy of your time, but the tracks from the duo’s first cassette One Hundred Years are solid slabs of extremity that is well worth your time. We’re just waiting for a black metal version of Boys Don’t Cry.

