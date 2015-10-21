What's the difference between Bay Area and East Coast thrash?

As any credible thrasher will know, there were two distinct scenes in the States in the ‘80s – one on the east coast and one on the west. On one side you had Exodus and Metallica and on the other you had Overkill and Anthrax… but how did they differ?

Here, Overkill’s Bobby Blitz describes the differences between the opposing factions of thrash. He says the Bay Area bands had a real local thinking and there was a distinct Bay Area sound, as bands wanted to show they were from the local area. Conversely, the East Coast bands were influenced by the amalgamation of punk and NWOBHM, and it was all about developing different musical personalities.

