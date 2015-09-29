This guy absolutely nails air drumming on the subway

Behold the joy of blast-beating your way to work!

YouTuber Jesse Elder has uploaded this video known as ‘Blast Beats On The B Train’ of a metalhead kicking the living fuck out of his imaginary drum kit. Seriously, he’s giving it some serious welly in a way that Nile’s George Kollias would be proud. Don’t believe us, check out the most metal commuter we’ve seen below:

There’s also a second part (annoyingly filmed in portrait) where our mystery metalhead brings an air guitar into the mix. He’s a one man air band!