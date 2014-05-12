My First Love: Sharon Osbourne on Gene Vincent

"My father [Don Arden] worked with Gene Vincent and he was the first man I ever saw wearing black leather from top to bottom.

“He had this charisma where as soon as he walked into the room he grabbed everyone’s attention – no matter what you were doing every eye went to him - and as a little girl I fell totally in love with him. This was such a great , great song and he was such a great performer. So he was my first love, then it was Sam Cooke, and then it was John Lennon.

“Rock ‘n’ roll was in my blood as far back as I can remember. My father didn’t mind me having crushes on rock ‘n’ roll stars. These people were amazing artists and absolute pioneers. If I hadn’t fallen in love with rock ‘n’ roll I think my father would have sent me to an institution. And if I’d brought someone home who was what he called a ‘civilian’ he’d have thought I was insane: if I’d have come home with a chef he’d immediately have assumed he was gay and I was out of my mind!”

Be-Bop-A-Lula

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDU9FP5_B2M)