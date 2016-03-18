Live preview: Monster Truck

Slash said Monster Truck are “one of the few really great down-to-earth rock‘n’roll bands”. Coming from Slash, that was the ultimate praise. When you play with him he’s the kind of guy who drops by unannounced to the dressing room to say hi and introduce himself. Those experiences last a lifetime.

Monster Truck toured the world for two years promoting their 2013 debut, Furiosity. What were the highlights?

One of my fondest memories was flying to America to open for Alter Bridge following a European tour with Vista Chino. That

ten-week run really pulled us all together.

You must have picked up some useful tips from the bands the Truck played with?

Some lessons were business-related, such as conducting oneself with professionalism. We also took musical tips.

How would you describe the progression from Furiousity and the new Sittin’ Heavy?

We stuck with the things that worked on that first record and enhanced them. We tried to make the peaks higher and the valleys deeper.

According to the press release, the song Why Are You Not Rocking? was inspired by those who stand around at gigs looking at their phones.

It does relate to that, though it’s more ambiguous. We want that question to be used in myriad different circumstances. If you find somebody who should be rocking, find out why they’re not.

After this one-off date, can we expect

a full-blown tour?

We’ll be circling back for something far more extensive later in the year, and I hope to be announcing something exciting as soon as possible.

Monster Truck play London’s 100 Club on April 5.