"I was completely hooked": Musicians discuss the impact of Opeth's Blackwater Park

Twenty years on from its release, Opeth's fifth album Blackwater Park continues to have an impact on the next generation of metal bands. Before its release, the Swedes were ten years into their career, and tired of toiling in obscurity. Then they made Blackwater Park – which put them on the map, and changed extreme metal forever. We speak to the musicians who were inspired by it.

Eugene Abdukhanov (Jinjer)

“Blackwater Park was the very first album I listened to by Opeth and I was completely hooked. I remember still being at school, sitting up in my bedroom with my earphones on, listening to it as it snowed heavily outside. That’s a memory the record brings back every time – the album is a time machine!”

Brady Deeprose (Conjurer)

“The step up on Blackwater Park really pushed what Opeth were doing with their sound from a songwriting perspective. It started a journey that I think they perfected on [2008’s] Watershed – taking these disparate elements and making something more than the sum of its parts.”

Simone Simons (Epica)

“I fell in love with Opeth’s unique way of blending unconventional styles. I’ll go nuts to a badass riff but then cry to an intimate ballad or melancholic melody. I love The Drapery Falls – Opeth have this thing where a song will change so much, you think it’s a totally different track, but it’s still the same one!”

