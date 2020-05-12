Godthrymm: doom architects call in from the abyss

Having served with the likes of Solstice, Vallenfyre and My Dying Bride, Hamish Glenncross has enjoyed front-row seats to the development of doom metal from a smattering of gloom-affiliated musicians into a rich genealogy that has spread across the globe.

“Vallenfyre were on tour in the US with Pallbearer when we got to know them,” Hamish says. “They were telling me how much they love my old body of work; it made me re-evaluate the records I’d been a part of over the years and re-connect with dear friends I hadn’t played with for a while.”

In turn, this laid the seeds for his new band, Godthrymm, a doom metal project that recaptures the magic of the 90s UK scene by taking the iconic combination of crushing walls of sound and fragile melodies and infusing them with fresh passion and ambition. With their debut record, Reflections, Godthrymm usher in the new decade with a record that almost serves as a state of the nation address to the whole genre

“The album is a love letter to doom in its entirety; its history and its present state,” Hamish enthuses. “It’s funny: back when I was in Solstice we would often play shows to 20 people or whatever. These days you can go to something like Damnation Festival and see sold-out rooms gathering for those same bands – it’s all very cyclical!”

Godrhythm’s Reflections is out now