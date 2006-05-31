Gimme (Gary) Moore

Though it’s not a subject he cares to dwell upon, in some ways Gary Moore is trapped by his past. Now [in 2006] 54 years old, Belfast-born Moore has been a recording artist since 1970, his career exploring the blues (with Ireland’s Skid Row) and progressive-fusion music (as a member of Jon Hiseman’s Colosseum II), but it’s the tuneful hard rock he played during several spells with Thin Lizzy for which he’s arguably best known.

PARISIENNE WALKWAYS (Live with Phil Lynott)

Do you honestly think that?

Well, I don’t like to go around saying those records were a load of crap because some people still like them. But they’re not what I’d want to do now.

You’ve said that you were “a misfit” playing that style of music, even that you weren’t very good at it.

I never really felt like I belonged in that world, and I’m totally convinced of it now. At least with Wild Frontier I injected a bit of the Irish thing, but by the end of the 80s I’d had enough of it.

But it wasn’t just the music. Before each tour you’d spend more time with the fucking set designer than playing with the band, it got really stupid. It was a model of Stonehenge or Andy Pandy’s fucking playset. We were playing these huge venues and it seemed like things were going really well but I’d be in the dressing room playing blues licks to myself.

WILD FRONTIER

Those albums are still pretty revered.

Not around here they’re not, mate!

AFTER THE WAR

Did you hear Nightwish’s version of Over The Hills And Far Away?

Yeah. To me, it had a bit of a karaoke vibe because the backing track was so similar. I don’t mean that insultingly, but it was almost identical. I believe they’re a pretty big band now, so it’s cool that they did it.

OVER THE HILLS AND FAR AWAY

The wheel sometimes turns full circle and Neil Carter, who co-wrote 1985’s Top 30 hit Empty Rooms with you, now apparently teaches your kids music.

He does come into contact with my son, but I don’t think he teaches him directly. I do see Neil now and again. He’s still got a big nose – less hair now. But he’s great. Neil gave us so much flexibility because he could double the guitar parts and add keyboards. He was also a great singer. And he had a big nose. What more could you want?

In Cardiff on the first night of your Still Got The Blues tour there were boos. That must’ve been terrifying.

Yeah, people were shouting, “Where’s the real Gary Moore?” A few people wrote in saying they were ashamed of those that did that. I was like, “Fuck, is this what it’s gonna be like?”

EMPTY ROOMS

You later admitted that your audience didn’t get it when you “painted yourself into a corner” with drum loops and samples on the A Different Beat album.

[Shrugs] I’d wondered why there wasn’t any guitar on that sort of dance music, and I probably found out the hard way [laughs]. It’s funny, I took a drum loop from a record and I had to go to this flat in Docklands and play what I’d done to Rob Playford, Goldie’s producer, for approval. It was heavy-duty stuff. He was in this flat full of guys with their arms folded and they went, “Yeah, it’s better than we thought.” I was really out of my depth, man.

Peter Green famously sold you the 1959 Gibson Les Paul that he used on many of his classic Fleetwood Mac recordings, and so the story goes even gave you change from the £160 you paid for it. But now you’ve sold it.

I don’t really want to talk about that because it was supposed to be a very discreet sale, and now it’s all over the fuckin’ web. I’m really unhappy because I didn’t want to part with it in the first place. Then that fucking twat shot his mouth off; it’s like having your trousers pulled down in public.

STILL GOT THE BLUES

Have you heard from or spoken to Peter recently?

Not for years; somebody told me he’s in Sweden. That whole Splinter Group thing wasn’t the greatest showcase for his talents. For some of the people close to him, it was just a meal ticket. From what I hear, that’s all finished now.

A DIFFERENT BEAT

You’d hinted that you were willing to re-visit your hits from the 80s at Monsters Of Rock, but we got largely the same set as usual.

[Slightly annoyed] No you didn’t. I did [Lizzy’s] Don’t Believe A Word and Wishing Well [by Free], I hadn’t done those since the 80s. I did Shapes Of Things [by The Yardbirds] because it was very reflective of that era.

But they’re all cover versions…

[Interrupts] There’s always been covers in my set. Half of Still Got The Blues is covers. I just played the stuff I felt comfortable with – I wasn’t gonna resurrect stuff like Rocking Every Night. I got slagged off so much for that set, especially in Classic Rock. They said, “Why didn’t he play more blues?” and I thought, well the tour’s called fucking Monsters Of Rock, you know.

DON’T BELIEVE A WORD – THIN LIZZY (Old Grey Whistle Test)

If anything, we moaned that you didn’t play Empty Rooms, while your version of Out In The Fields seemed tokenistic.

Well, I didn’t have a keyboard player for a start, so Empty Rooms was impossible. You just can’t win in those situations, and I would only compromise so far.

You definitely looked uncomfortable up there.

Well, it was like the X-Factor of rock or something. I didn’t actually want to do it in the first place.

OUT IN THE FIELDS – GARY MOORE & PHIL LYNOTT

So why did you?

We were writing songs and when the offer came in I said to the guys, “It’s a bit fucking dinosaur, but do you wanna do it?” Darrin [Mooney] and Cass [Lewis] are from a totally different era, but I sold it to them on the basis that we could play to lots of people, have some laughs and also do some of our stuff. The money was good as well, don’t get me wrong. But I wouldn’t do it again, it was like being dragged backwards and I quickly remembered why I left that world in the first place.

Are you saying you’ll never play Murder In The Skies or Empty Rooms again?

Empty Rooms is a song that I still like very much, and I’ve thought about resurrecting it. We could do a nice new version of that. But [wrinkles his nose] Murder In The Skies?

**Last August, on what would’ve been his 56th birthday, you fronted a Phil Lynott memorial show in Dublin that’s now been issued on DVD. **

It was nice playing those songs again and doing Black Rose with Scott [Gorham, guitarist] gave me a real shiver. I realised how good those songs were. And of course singing them myself I also learned what a great singer Phil was; he made it look so spectacularly easy. I had to really concentrate, which was a shame in a way as I didn’t get swept away with the emotion of the gig. Eric [Bell, guitarist] did Whiskey In The Jar, which was brilliant. It’s nice that he and I have become really good friends again.

BLACK ROSE (Phil Lynott tribute)

Did everyone hang out together afterwards?

We all went back to the Westbury Hotel, and Robbo [Brian Robertson, guitarist] sat with his lot. I had a couple of drinks with Scott.

I ask because you’ve been pretty vocal about Lizzy not continuing without Phil.

That’s just my opinion, but I’ve also said that people have to make a living. I still maintain that without Phil there isn’t really a Thin Lizzy. It’s a bit of a strange situation. I imagine that Brian Downey [ex-Lizzy drummer], who’s not there anymore, feels the same.

Do you think that Phil would approve?

I can give you two answers to that, and one wouldn’t be as nice as the other. He would probably approve of the fact that his songs are being kept alive. [Giggling] And he’d also probably think it was pretty funny that there’s a statue of him [in Dublin].

A thread on the Thin Lizzy discussion forums suggested that you were guilty of hogging the limelight a little.

[Sighs deeply] Well, Brian Downey suggested opening with Walking By Myself [a Jimmy Rogers song from Still Got The Blues], and I thought it would be really arrogant to go out and play Jailbreak first.

I didn’t want anyone to think I was trying to be Phil, it was just to break the ice. It was a Gary Moore gig but was my idea to share it with the Lizzy guys. I really take offence at that. I bet that shit all came from Dublin.

If I hadn’t put the gig together it wouldn’t have happened. So those cunts can all fuck off.

WALKING BY MYSELF

As implied by its title, Old, New, Ballads, Blues is a combination of existing and original material.

One of my favourites is Done Somebody Wrong by Elmore James, which I first heard the Allman Brothers do when I was 17. Skid Row opened for the Allmans and I modelled my slide upon the way Duane Allman used to play. There’s some new songs, a couple of ballads and some blues on there. It does what it says on the tin.

What about the tug-of-war between what the fans from the 80s want to hear from you and the music you feel more at home playing?

With Still Got The Blues, I lost a lot of fans – but I gained lots more. I honestly didn’t know that would happen. I was in my late thirties and I didn’t want to end up in my forties and fifties playing that kind of music because it can be quite undignified. The blues is much more elegant.

In an April 2001 interview, Classic Rock accused you of lacking career focus, even of chasing trends.

Oh, some cunt will always slag you off. I’ve always just done what I liked. If I don’t like it then I can’t expect anyone else to. Lots of careers have been made from regurgitating the same record. If I’d made millions of quid, I’d be making jazz records.

POWER OF THE BLUES

Def Leppard’s Vivian Campbell once said that you were a better player than Edward Van Halen. Has the fact that you now play the blues – as opposed to a flashier style of music – caused your contribution to be undervalued?

I don’t think I’m undervalued. I’ve had all the accolades I could wish for. I’ve felt overrated sometimes, not underrated. Being called a legend makes me cringe.

The scar on your cheek came from a bar fight over a girl. So how did you feel when Ozzy Osbourne famously remarked that you have “a face like a welder’s bench”?

[Hoots with laughter] Three words came to mind: ‘pot’, ‘kettle’ and ‘black’. He’s admitted having more chins than a Chinese phone book.

Truthfully, Ozzy was just pissed off that I wouldn’t join his band. When I lived in Los Angles, G-Force helped him to audition musicians. If drummers were trying out then I played guitar, and if a bassist came along my drummer [Mark Nauseef] would help out. We felt sorry for him, basically. He was always hovering around trying to get me to join, and I wasn’t having any of it.

Has that fact that even your hero BB King has drawn a line in the sand made you realise that some day everyone has to stop?

I believe that you can do this for as long as you want to. And if you don’t want to keep on, then you shouldn’t do it anymore. If your playing turns to shit then it’s time to stop. Of course [laughing again], not everyone pays attention to that last part.

OLD NEW BALLADS BLUES

Take five…

Your guide to the best of Moore.

THIN LIZZY

Black Rose: A Rock Legend (1979)

The only full-length studio documentation of Moore’s various tenures with Thin Lizzy, Black Rose featured three hit singles (Waiting For An Alibi, Do Anything You Want To and Sarah) and is generally regarded as the band’s last great album.

WAITING FOR AN ALIBI – THIN LIZZY

GREG LAKE

Greg Lake (1981)

The first of two albums Moore made with Greg Lake. They also toured together in 1981, including a spot at the Reading Festival. Look out also for a fascinating King Biscuit Flower Hour recording.

GARY MOORE

Victims Of The Future (1983)

Although Gary was initially uncomfortable as a lead vocalist, Victims Of The Future placed as much focus on quality songs as guitar virtuosity. It included a prototype of the hit Empty Rooms, which was later re-recorded on Run For Cover.

GARY MOORE

Still Got The Blues (1990)

When Moore reinvented himself with Still Got The Blues at the beginning of the 90s, some hoped it was just something he needed to get out of his system. Instead, buoyant sales have allowed Gary to continue playing the music he loves best.

GARY MOORE

Blues For Greeny (1995)

Moore’s Peter Green tribute more or less coincided with the reclusive ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist’s return to activity in the music world. His ties to hard rock long since severed, Blues For Greeny is among Gary’s finest records.

_This feature was first published in _Classic Rock issue 94.